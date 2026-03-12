Jitish Kallat to chair next curator selection

KOCHI: Contemporary artist and curator Jitish Kallat will chair the process to select the curator for the next edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale. The announcement was made by the Kochi Biennale Foundation’s chairperson Venu V, who said Jitish will assume the role of president of the Biennale to lead the curator selection process for the upcoming edition.

Jitish, who is based in Mumbai, is currently a member of the board of trustees of the Kochi Biennale Foundation. He previously served as the curator of the second edition of the Biennale (2014-15).

Jitish steps into the role following the decision of Biennale co-founder Bose Krishnamachari to step down earlier this year.

“At an important moment for the foundation, we are grateful to Jitish Kallat for agreeing to chair the selection of the curator for the next edition of the Biennale,” Venu said in a statement. “His long association with the Biennale and his international experience in the contemporary art field make him well placed to take this forward.”

Jitish said the Biennale has played a significant role in shaping conversations around contemporary art in India and globally. “At the board’s request, I have agreed to chair the selection of the curator for the next edition, and I look forward to working with colleagues to ensure a thoughtful and rigorous selection,” he said.

One of India’s leading contemporary artists, Jitish’s work often explores themes of science, historical memory and humanity’s place in the cosmos. His exhibitions have been presented at major international institutions, including the Art Institute of Chicago, the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco and the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi.