Two years on, KCA’s Rs 450-crore cricket stadium remains stuck on paper

KOCHI: Nearly two years after the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) announced an ambitious Rs 450-crore plan to build a 40,000-seater international cricket stadium near Nedumbassery, the project remains stalled, caught in government paperwork.

Touted as a futuristic sports city — including what was envisioned as India’s first carbon-neutral sports facility — the project is yet to move beyond the approval stage.

According to KCA officials, the proposal has been stuck for over a year due to pending government clearances related to land conversion.

“The land has been identified and we have received the required approvals. Now there is some paperwork related to land conversion awaiting government approval, which is in the final stage,” KCA secretary Vinod Kumar said.

Around 40 acres have been identified in Chengamanad village near the Kochi airport along National Highway 544. The land, which once comprised paddy fields, is now largely abandoned and used as brick fields. KCA has acquired the land and secured approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the project.

According to the proposal submitted by KCA to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the International Sports Summit Kerala held at Thiruvananthapuram in January 2024, the planned sports city will include indoor and outdoor practice facilities, training grounds, a sports academy and research centre, an eco park, water sports park, sports medicine and fitness centre, an e-sports arena, entertainment zones, and a clubhouse.