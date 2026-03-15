Gig workers in Kochi in a do-or-die gamble as restaurants fold amid LPG shortage

KOCHI: The closure of restaurants and hotels in Kochi due to the non-availability of commercial LPG has had yet another ripple effect. Many gig workers engaged in food delivery were without enough runs to make these past two days.

“I have been working over 15 hours a day for the past two days. But to make 36 delivery runs, which opens the first door of incentives, is impossible. At best, I can do 18 or 20. This weekend, maybe 25,” Dilshad V S told TNIE.

In this line of work, incentives are everything, he said. “It is what makes spending a day out in the sun, on your two-wheeler, amidst the traffic chaos worth the effort,” Dilshad said. According to him, eateries, which had seen the most online delivery orders in the city heartland, are either shut or only limping on. “The crisis is real. Only a week ago, I was oblivious to the war. I thought it was far away, but it feels like it’s after me too,” he added.

A ping on his phone brought our conversation to a halt. Another order! “It’s from Dindigul Thalappakatti restaurant in Panampilly Nagar,” he said, pointing to an alert on the food delivery app. “These guys (Thalappakatti) are doing well. This is the third order from them today,” Dilshad said, before riding away.