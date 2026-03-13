Cylinder theft at Chalai hotel exposes LPG crunch gripping small eateries in Kerala capital

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: The theft of a full LPG cylinder from a small hotel in Chalai in the early hours of Friday has drawn attention to the growing cooking gas crisis affecting small eateries across the city, as disruptions in global fuel supply triggered by the ongoing US–Israel–Iran conflict begin to impact the availability of commercial LPG.

A full cylinder was stolen from V S Hotel in Chalai at around 2 am on Friday, according to the hotel’s owner, Archana. CCTV footage shows a man entering the premises and leaving with the filled cylinder. The suspect allegedly removed the fuse from the hotel’s main switchboard to disable the CCTV cameras. However, the hotel’s inverter system kept the cameras functioning and captured the suspect entering the premises and walking away with the cylinder.

The hotel had three cylinders in the kitchen at the time, but the thief took only the filled one and left behind two half-used cylinders. Police have begun an investigation.

With commercial LPG supplies tightening in recent weeks, many small eateries in the city are struggling to secure regular cylinder refills.