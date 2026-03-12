LPG shortage: 70% of Kerala restaurants to shut by weekend

KOCHI: If the supply of commercial LPG cylinders is not resumed, around 70% of restaurants and hotels in Kerala are likely to down their shutters by this weekend.

“This crisis, brought on by the conflict in West Asia, has caught us all off guard,” said K T Rahim, Ernakulam district secretary of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA).

“For years, there hadn’t been a dearth in the supply of LPG in the state, and many outlets had gotten accustomed to buying cylinders daily. So, when the supply was cut, many had no option but to shut down,” he said.

KHRA officials estimated that around 70% of all restaurants and hotels in the state are likely to close in under a week.

“Those establishments currently running may only have gas to last maybe two or three more days,” said Azees Moosa, KHRA working president.

It was on March 8 that the Union government decided to discontinue commercial gas supply to establishments, save hospitals and other essential services. The move came in the wake of disruptions in shipping on account of the West Asia conflict.

“Even when the war began, there were no strong indicators that there would be a gas shortage. So I, like many, did not even bother to stockpile cylinders,” said Basheer, who runs the Galaxy Hotel in Kochi. It closed on Wednesday.