LPG shortage: 70% of Kerala restaurants to shut by weekend

KOCHI: If the supply of commercial LPG cylinders is not resumed, around 70% of restaurants and hotels in Kerala are likely to down their shutters by this weekend.
“This crisis, brought on by the conflict in West Asia, has caught us all off guard,” said K T Rahim, Ernakulam district secretary of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA).
“For years, there hadn’t been a dearth in the supply of LPG in the state, and many outlets had gotten accustomed to buying cylinders daily. So, when the supply was cut, many had no option but to shut down,” he said.
KHRA officials estimated that around 70% of all restaurants and hotels in the state are likely to close in under a week.
“Those establishments currently running may only have gas to last maybe two or three more days,” said Azees Moosa, KHRA working president.
It was on March 8 that the Union government decided to discontinue commercial gas supply to establishments, save hospitals and other essential services. The move came in the wake of disruptions in shipping on account of the West Asia conflict.
“Even when the war began, there were no strong indicators that there would be a gas shortage. So I, like many, did not even bother to stockpile cylinders,” said Basheer, who runs the Galaxy Hotel in Kochi. It closed on Wednesday.
Things are dire in rural areas where gas cylinder supply was infrequent even before the crisis, pointed out Azees.
“My personal estimation is that all (100%) hotels and restaurants will be shut in a matter of days,” he said.
This disruption has seen private gas suppliers shooting up their prices, alleged N Abdul Razak, KHRA general secretary.
“The prices were `80 two weeks ago. Now, it hovers in the `130 to `140 range,” he said. But even this supply has now been exhausted. “Moreover, the central government rules apply to all agencies,” an LPG dealer said.
On an average, a modest restaurant uses up at least two cylinders per day. Each commercial cylinder holds 47.5kg of LPG. The association has now advised outlets to bring about considerable changes to their menu and timings to tide over the crisis. And it is learnt that many outlets have indeed rolled out such measures, even voluntarily.
A staff of Avenue Group told TNIE that one of their big hotels has closed its restaurant entirely. “A revision of the menu is also on the cards as we are now leaning heavily on combi-ovens and induction cooking,” he said.
An official with a 5-star hotel in Kochi said they have stopped taking orders for big functions. “We will accommodate the functions that are already booked with us. But we are in discussion with each party to see if changes could be made to the menu in view of the gas shortage,” she said.
Another big hotel in Fort Kochi withheld from divulging how many days they could operate given their stocks, but said they too are “facing a dilemma like the others”.
Even vegetarian outlets like Saravana Bhavan are feeling the heat. “We have stopped live fry items like dosas, and there are revisions to our timings too,” said a hotel owner.
According to Rahim, items like shawarma, shawayi, and chinese and dosa items are likely to see the first cut on the menu.
“Most small outlets will soon rely on food that could be made in bulk, such as biryani,” he said. In the case of hotels, many are considering doing away with the buffet.
“It won’t be practical to offer that many items every day. So a la carte may be preferred,” a hotel staffer said.
One thing KHRA has clearly told their members is to refrain from using firewood.
“That isn’t compatible with current safety standards, and hence, we don’t encourage that,” Abdul highlighted.
“But as is always the case, enforcement may be difficult,” he added.
Thattukadas (street eateries) that operate illegally with domestic gas cylinders, and which may not always follow the required safety protocols, could proliferate in view of the disruptions, Azees warned.
At the same time, the general public is only beginning to realise the fact that the LPG crisis is real, Rahim noted.
“Many are unaware of the problem. But as more restaurants shut, the crisis at hand would feel more real, especially in a city like Kochi which sees a lot of young migrant crowd,” he added.
