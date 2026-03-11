LPG shortage fears grip major cities

NEW DELHI: With LPG shortage fears gripping major cities, the government on Tuesday sought to reassure the public that arrangements have been made to meet domestic needs and that LPG production has been ramped up by 10%.

However, reports said people were facing delays in booking and delivery of LPG cylinders amid allegations of black-marketing of gas cylinders.

Hospitality associations in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai flagged acute shortage in commercial LPG cylinders, warning that restaurants and hotels may face shutdowns if supplies are not restored forthwith.

LPG retailers’ associations told TNIE that the government abruptly discontinued commercial supplies with effect from March 8. It later resumed supplies to essential sectors like hospitals and educational institutions.

Associations said while there is no shortage of LPG for households, uncertainty continues around commercial supplies. They requested LPG be made available to commercial establishments, after meeting household requirements.

“Such supply can be strictly monitored through audit, finance and product trails, ensuring that LPG is supplied only to registered commercial customers and that the product is utilised for its intended purpose,” said Pawan Soni, general secretary, Federation of LPG Distributors of India.