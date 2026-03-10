LPG price hike, supply disruption spark ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly

JAIPUR: The escalating tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States have begun to affect LPG supply and prices in India, triggering political confrontation in Rajasthan.

The issue rocked the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, where Congress MLAs created a ruckus over the recent gas cylinder price hike and the reported disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders before staging a walkout.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Congress MLA Amit Chachan accused the government of increasing the financial burden on the public at a time of crisis. He said the rise in gas prices has doubled the pressure on households and businesses and demanded that the government provide relief through subsidies.

Leader of the Opposition, Tikaram Jully, also demanded a statement from the government in the House on the situation arising from the increase in LPG prices and the reported non-supply of commercial cylinders.

“The price of gas cylinders was increased only yesterday. Now there are reports that an unannounced ban has been imposed on commercial cylinders. The government should clarify the situation and tell the public whether it will provide relief,” Jully said, adding that the opposition was walking out because the government was not responding to the issue.

Earlier during Question Hour, a heated exchange took place between Jully and Food Minister Sumit Godara over the price hike. Jully questioned whether the government would provide subsidy to reduce the burden on the public.

Responding to the remarks, Godara said the increase in LPG prices was linked to developments in the international market.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasara also targeted both the central and state governments over the shortage of gas cylinders in the state.