LPG price hike, supply disruption spark ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly

JAIPUR: The escalating tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States have begun to affect LPG supply and prices in India, triggering political confrontation in Rajasthan.
The issue rocked the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, where Congress MLAs created a ruckus over the recent gas cylinder price hike and the reported disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders before staging a walkout.
Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Congress MLA Amit Chachan accused the government of increasing the financial burden on the public at a time of crisis. He said the rise in gas prices has doubled the pressure on households and businesses and demanded that the government provide relief through subsidies.
Leader of the Opposition, Tikaram Jully, also demanded a statement from the government in the House on the situation arising from the increase in LPG prices and the reported non-supply of commercial cylinders.
“The price of gas cylinders was increased only yesterday. Now there are reports that an unannounced ban has been imposed on commercial cylinders. The government should clarify the situation and tell the public whether it will provide relief,” Jully said, adding that the opposition was walking out because the government was not responding to the issue.
Earlier during Question Hour, a heated exchange took place between Jully and Food Minister Sumit Godara over the price hike. Jully questioned whether the government would provide subsidy to reduce the burden on the public.
Responding to the remarks, Godara said the increase in LPG prices was linked to developments in the international market.
Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasara also targeted both the central and state governments over the shortage of gas cylinders in the state.
Outside the Assembly, Congress workers staged protests in different parts of Rajasthan against the hike in LPG prices, with some demonstrations involving cylinders being placed or thrown on roads as a mark of protest.
The political row comes amid reports that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been disrupted across several parts of the state. Factories, restaurants and food outlets—from Jaipur to Jaisalmer—are reportedly facing difficulties due to the shortage, with some establishments shutting operations temporarily or sending employees on leave.
According to industry sources, oil companies operating in Rajasthan have sent emergency messages to LPG dealers instructing them to stop the supply of commercial gas cylinders until further notice. The move is expected to affect hotels, restaurants, sweet shops and wedding catering businesses that rely heavily on commercial LPG.
Dealers reportedly began receiving these messages late Sunday night. The communication stated that the supply of commercial cylinders was being suspended due to the prevailing global situation. Dealers with limited stocks have also stopped accepting new orders in anticipation of supply constraints.
Restrictions on domestic LPG bookings had already been introduced earlier. Oil companies had instructed consumers to place new bookings only 25 days after the previous cylinder delivery in order to regulate supply. While earlier deliveries typically took two to three days after booking, consumers are now reportedly waiting seven days or more.
Experts warn that if the conflict in West Asia continues to escalate, it could further affect the availability and prices of LPG cylinders in India.