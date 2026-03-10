LIVE | Iran war: Netanyahu says 'not done yet' in Iran even as Trump sees conflict ending 'soon'

The West Asia conflict, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, entered its eleventh day as attacks across the Gulf region roiled markets, upended global energy and transport sectors and pushed oil prices past $100 a barrel for the first time in years, even as Washington and Tehran remained poles apart on when the war might end.

TOP DEVELOPMENTS

Trump says war will end 'soon': US President Donald Trump pushed the idea of the Iran war ending soon, but remained vague on a timeline. further warning of 'much, much harder' if Tehran blocks oil supplies.

Fight 'as long as needed': Iran’s foreign minister said on Tuesday Tehran is prepared to continue attacks for "as long as necessary" and ruled out talks, after Trump said the war would end "very soon". The Revolutionary Guards said Iran will "determine the end of the war"

US to waive some oil sanctions: Trump said the US will waive some sanctions on oil to boost supply and bring down prices, due to market turmoil over the war. He added that Washington may keep sanctions lifted on unspecified countries if the war came to an end.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue: Israel struck southern and eastern Lebanon overnight at the IDF claimed that it had targetted Hezbollah’s financial arm, al-Qard Al-Hasan.

Lebanon death toll: The toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon rose to 486 people killed and 1,313 wounded since the start of fighting last week, the Lebanese health ministry said.

Iran death toll: Iran's health ministry said on Monday that more than 1,200 people had been killed, including around 200 women and 200 children under the age of 12 with more than 10,000 civilians injured.