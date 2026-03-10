West Asia conflict: Cooking gas crisis taking shape in Uttar Pradesh; leaves households, restaurants in worry

LUCKNOW: The impact of the ongoing conflict between the United States-Israel and Iran is being felt on the ground in Uttar Pradesh, as in several other states of the country. A major concern is emerging in the state over the availability of cooking gas (LPG), leaving many consumers worried.

Oil companies have reportedly imposed an unofficial halt on the delivery of commercial gas cylinders due to declining stock levels. Gas agencies have been instructed to prioritise the supply of domestic cylinders for households.

The move has directly affected hotel, restaurant and dhaba operators, who are finding it difficult to obtain commercial cylinders needed to run their kitchens.

The situation is also causing concern among the general public. In several cities, the demand for domestic cylinders has suddenly increased. In districts such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur in central and eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Rampur, Amroha, Sambhal, Meerut, Bijnor, Shamli, Baghpat and Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh, cooking gas cylinders are not being delivered even four to five days after booking. This has resulted in long queues outside gas agencies.

People standing in queues outside a gas agency in Gorakhpur said that obtaining a gas cylinder had suddenly become difficult. Some residents said they had been waiting in line for the past two to three days.

They added that the situation reminded them of the conditions 15–20 years ago when people had to wait for months to receive a gas cylinder.