Hit by LPG crisis, TN hotels may have to shut in two days

CHENNAI: Hotels and restaurants in the state have warned they may be forced to shut operations if supplies of commercial LPG cylinders, hit by the war in West Asia, are not restored soon. The industry also sought clarity from the Centre on the recent order prioritising domestic cooking gas.

M Venkadasubbu, president of Tamil Nadu Hotels Association (TNHA), said the sector currently has commercial LPG stock to operate for only about two more days. “We are able to manage with the stock available for the next two days,” he said, adding after that, if the government is not able to supply cylinders, they will have no option but to close hotels. He added establishments may initially cut down operating hours and reduce menu items to conserve available LPG supplies.

The industry’s concerns follow an order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 prioritising LPG distribution for domestic consumption. Venkadasubbu said at present LPG supplies are being directed mainly to essential sectors such as households and institutional kitchens including colleges. “Restaurants should also be treated as an essential service because millions depend on them for daily food,” he said.