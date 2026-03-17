23-year-old woman attacked, robbed while returning from work in Kochi.

KOCHI: A 23-year-old woman was attacked after the assailant covered her head with a cloth, and robbed her of jewellery and a mobile phone while she was walking back to her room after finishing work in Kalamassery. The victim is Jesna Fathima, a native of Pappinisseri in Kannur, currently residing in Kochi.

Based on her complaint, police booked a case under the BNS for robbery, wrongful restraint, and voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons. The incident occurred around 8pm on Sunday beneath the overbridge at Njalakam. The victim, who works at a private firm, was returning from work when the assailant allegedly gagged her from behind, kicked her to the ground and dragged her face along the surface.

He repeatedly banged her head against nearby stones and also struck her with a stone. The accused then fled after robbing her gold chain weighing around one sovereign and an iPhone, said an officer with the Kalamassery police station.

“As per the victim’s statement, the suspect was wearing pants, a shirt and a cap, and carrying a bag at the time of the attack. A detailed probe is under way and the accused will be apprehended soon,” said the officer.