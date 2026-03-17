Kerala govt to take over pollution-hit land in Ayyankuzhi; residents find relief
KOCHI: Ending the long-standing demand of residents, the state government has finally decided to take over the land owned by 45 families living amid extreme pollution in an isolated piece of land tucked between two big industrial units in Ambalamugal. Residents had been demanding the takeover of the land for the past 40 years.
The families of Ayyankuzhi village, sandwiched in the toxic environment between the walls of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited (HOCL), have finally won the fight for justice as the government has sanctioned a proposal for land acquisition in the region.
The 9.5 acres of residential land in the village houses 45 families. The once agricultural land, which has been exposed to long-term industrial pollution, was termed ‘unfit’ for living by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board in January 2025 after conducting studies as per the directive of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). NGT first intervened in the issue on March 13, 2024, based on a TNIE report published on February 23 regarding the plight of Ayyankuzhi residents who have been exposed to extreme industrial pollution for a long time.
Now the land will be taken over by the Local Self Government Department of the state for the construction of facilities as part of its Suchitwa Mission.
“As per the proposal, 20 acres of land, including Ayyankuzhi village and parts of HOCL, will be acquired for setting up a waste recycling facility and a landfill as part of projects funded by the World Bank,” said Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin. “The minister signed the papers approving the proposal last weekend, and the revenue proceedings for the measurement and survey of land will begin soon,” he added.
The regions of Ayyankuzhi, Adoorkara, Ambalamugal, and Ettikara in ward 16 of Vadavukode-Puthencruz panchayat had been struggling with industrial pollution for a long time. Residents had been ailing from recurring health issues, including terminal diseases, owing to the acute pollution.
Currently, the region remains deserted as all 45 families have moved out of their homes following the blast and fire that occurred in the BPCL plant in June 2025.
The incident was a final warning to the families who had already been living in conditions unfit for a human settlement.
Though BPCL paid the first 5 months’ rent for relocated families, no further relief has come from the authorities, as the tenure of the agreement between the company and the families ended on February 11.
“The latest move from the government has come as a reward for our long-term struggle for decent living conditions,” said Radhakrishnan V R, president of Ayyankuzhi Janakeeya Samithi, a collective of affected residents.
“We cannot imagine moving back to our homes located in the dangerous locality. As the BPCL authorities have also not given any information on the financial assistance, we have submitted a formal complaint to the district collector regarding this. The rent has to be covered at least until the government acquisition proceedings are completed,” he added.
Ayyankuzhi residents, who are mostly daily wagers, had urged BPCL and HOCL to come up with a rehabilitation package for years. But the companies have been turning a blind eye to their pleas so far.