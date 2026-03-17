Kerala govt to take over pollution-hit land in Ayyankuzhi; residents find relief

KOCHI: Ending the long-standing demand of residents, the state government has finally decided to take over the land owned by 45 families living amid extreme pollution in an isolated piece of land tucked between two big industrial units in Ambalamugal. Residents had been demanding the takeover of the land for the past 40 years.

The families of Ayyankuzhi village, sandwiched in the toxic environment between the walls of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited (HOCL), have finally won the fight for justice as the government has sanctioned a proposal for land acquisition in the region.

The 9.5 acres of residential land in the village houses 45 families. The once agricultural land, which has been exposed to long-term industrial pollution, was termed ‘unfit’ for living by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board in January 2025 after conducting studies as per the directive of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). NGT first intervened in the issue on March 13, 2024, based on a TNIE report published on February 23 regarding the plight of Ayyankuzhi residents who have been exposed to extreme industrial pollution for a long time.

Now the land will be taken over by the Local Self Government Department of the state for the construction of facilities as part of its Suchitwa Mission.

“As per the proposal, 20 acres of land, including Ayyankuzhi village and parts of HOCL, will be acquired for setting up a waste recycling facility and a landfill as part of projects funded by the World Bank,” said Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin. “The minister signed the papers approving the proposal last weekend, and the revenue proceedings for the measurement and survey of land will begin soon,” he added.