Flames flicker in Fort Kochi kitchens; tourism feels slow heat

KOCHI: A severe shortage of LPG cylinders has begun to ripple through Fort Kochi and Mattancherry’s famed food scene, forcing a large number of restaurants to shut or scale down operations — a disruption that is slowly beginning to touch the region’s bustling tourism sector.
While the impact is not yet alarming, there are early signs of strain in one of Kerala’s most vibrant tourist hubs, where food is as central to the experience as heritage walks and seaside views.
Several long-standing eateries have remained shut for nearly a week, unable to function without an adequate gas supply. City Lights, a 36-year-old establishment, downed shutters last Thursday.
“We received only one cylinder, but that’s not enough. We need at least six a day to operate properly,” said manager Ziyad. “This is the first time after COVID that we are facing such a crisis.” The shortage has had a cascading effect on livelihoods as well. At City Lights alone, 14 workers have been affected, with several returning to their hometowns in Assam and West Bengal after days without wages.
A similar situation prevails at Lucky Star, a nearly 50-year-old restaurant that had remained shut for a week and has now opened, but with a limited menu. “We had just one cylinder a week back, which was not enough, and we shut down, but now we have reopened with a limited menu," said owner Shafaf Faiz.
Across Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, restaurant owners say supplies have been restricted to just one cylinder per outlet—far below daily requirements. The result: either complete shutdowns or sharply reduced menus.
At Urban Kitchen, for instance, only a handful of dishes are now available. “We have stopped shawarma, beef dishes, and most of our menu. We are managing with a few items like alfaham and kanji,” said an employee. “Tourists come expecting variety, but now we are not able to offer that.”
Locals estimate that nearly 80% of restaurants are either closed or functioning with limited menus. “Only small tea shops and a few outlets are functioning. Many others are closed,” said Daniel, a resident.
The timing is critical. Fort Kochi, one of Kerala’s top tourist destinations, witnesses a daily footfall of around 25,000 to 35,000 visitors. In 2023 alone, Kochi attracted over 1.82 lakh international tourists and more than 30.96 lakh domestic travelers—underscoring its growing appeal.
For now, tourism continues, but with subtle shifts. Visitors are adjusting — relying more on the few operational outlets or turning to self-cooking options in homestays. “Many tourists are requesting facilities like induction stoves,” said Fort Kochi councillor Shiny Mathew.
LPG distribution in the area has been prioritised for essential services such as hospitals and orphanages, further tightening supply for commercial establishments.
The crisis has also exposed a structural gap—the lack of viable alternatives. “We had fully converted to gas systems. Going back to firewood is not easy,” Ziyad said.
Residents, too, are feeling the pinch. “I booked a gas cylinder yesterday, and now they say it may take up to 30 days,” said Rajan P S, a Fort Kochi resident.
Industry voices, however, urge caution before drawing conclusions. “It is too early to assess the full impact on tourism,” said S Swaminathan, KTM secretary.
For now, Fort Kochi remains lively, its streets still drawing crowds. But with kitchens going cold and menus shrinking, the early signs suggest that if the LPG shortage lingers, the impact on tourism — though gradual — may become harder to ignore.