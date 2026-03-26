Flames flicker in Fort Kochi kitchens; tourism feels slow heat

KOCHI: A severe shortage of LPG cylinders has begun to ripple through Fort Kochi and Mattancherry’s famed food scene, forcing a large number of restaurants to shut or scale down operations — a disruption that is slowly beginning to touch the region’s bustling tourism sector.

While the impact is not yet alarming, there are early signs of strain in one of Kerala’s most vibrant tourist hubs, where food is as central to the experience as heritage walks and seaside views.

Several long-standing eateries have remained shut for nearly a week, unable to function without an adequate gas supply. City Lights, a 36-year-old establishment, downed shutters last Thursday.

“We received only one cylinder, but that’s not enough. We need at least six a day to operate properly,” said manager Ziyad. “This is the first time after COVID that we are facing such a crisis.” The shortage has had a cascading effect on livelihoods as well. At City Lights alone, 14 workers have been affected, with several returning to their hometowns in Assam and West Bengal after days without wages.

A similar situation prevails at Lucky Star, a nearly 50-year-old restaurant that had remained shut for a week and has now opened, but with a limited menu. “We had just one cylinder a week back, which was not enough, and we shut down, but now we have reopened with a limited menu," said owner Shafaf Faiz.