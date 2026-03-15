LPG crisis: Restaurant owners to meet Kerala CM seeking subsidised power

PALAKKAD: With the supply of commercial LPG cylinders severely disrupted across Kerala and electricity consumption rising sharply as eateries shift to electric cooking, representatives of restaurant owners are set to meet Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, seeking an electricity subsidy to help the industry tide over the crisis.

The proposed meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of a decision by the Government of Tamil Nadu to offer a subsidy of Rs 2 per unit of electricity for restaurants, hotels and tea shops that shift from commercial LPG cylinders to electric stoves.

Leaders of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) told TNIE that the sector is facing an unprecedented shortage of commercial cooking gas cylinders, forcing many establishments to rely heavily on induction stoves and other electric cooking equipment.

Meanwhile, 40% of the eateries have already been closed in the state, mainly within city limits, according to KHRA office-bearers.

Speaking to TNIE, KHRA general secretary Abdul Razak N M R said the shortage has affected eateries across categories.

“There are more than one-and-a-half lakh licensed eateries in Kerala. Regardless of size or category, everyone is now facing an acute shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.

As a result, many establishments have been forced to cut down their menu. The use of induction stoves has increased considerably, and it would be a major relief if the state government announces an electricity subsidy for eateries until the situation is normalised,” he said.