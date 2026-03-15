LPG crisis: Restaurant owners to meet Kerala CM seeking subsidised power

PALAKKAD: With the supply of commercial LPG cylinders severely disrupted across Kerala and electricity consumption rising sharply as eateries shift to electric cooking, representatives of restaurant owners are set to meet Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, seeking an electricity subsidy to help the industry tide over the crisis.
The proposed meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of a decision by the Government of Tamil Nadu to offer a subsidy of Rs 2 per unit of electricity for restaurants, hotels and tea shops that shift from commercial LPG cylinders to electric stoves.
Leaders of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) told TNIE that the sector is facing an unprecedented shortage of commercial cooking gas cylinders, forcing many establishments to rely heavily on induction stoves and other electric cooking equipment.
Meanwhile, 40% of the eateries have already been closed in the state, mainly within city limits, according to KHRA office-bearers.
Speaking to TNIE, KHRA general secretary Abdul Razak N M R said the shortage has affected eateries across categories.
“There are more than one-and-a-half lakh licensed eateries in Kerala. Regardless of size or category, everyone is now facing an acute shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.
As a result, many establishments have been forced to cut down their menu. The use of induction stoves has increased considerably, and it would be a major relief if the state government announces an electricity subsidy for eateries until the situation is normalised,” he said.
Restaurant owners said switching to firewood is not a viable alternative for most establishments. Space constraints and operational limitations make the option impractical.
“Nearly 90 per cent of restaurants are accustomed to cooking with adjustable, controlled flames such as gas stoves. Moreover, the price of firewood has also shot up sharply. A tonne of firewood that earlier cost below Rs 3,000 is now priced at around Rs 5,000,” said hotel owners.
Industry representatives also warned that the crisis has already begun affecting operations in several places. “With commercial cylinders becoming scarce, around 40 per cent of the hotels have already closed temporarily,” said KHRA state treasurer C Bijulal, adding that the scale of fuel consumption in the sector highlights the gravity of the situation.
“A small 10-seater eatery that operates for around 18 hours a day and serves tiffin items, tea and coffee requires at least two commercial LPG cylinders daily. If that is the requirement for a small outlet, one can imagine the quantity needed to run the entire industry in the state,” he said.
Bijulal also urged the government to recognise the hospitality sector as an essential service.
“Restaurants serve lakhs of people every day, including office-goers, field workers, daily wage labourers, travellers, tourists, pilgrims, bachelors and city residents who depend on eateries for food. We request the government to consider the sector under essential services. If the situation continues, it could worsen further within the next two days,” he said.