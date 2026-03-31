Kerala woman found dead inside lodge in Aluva

KOCHI: A 27-year-old woman was found hanging inside a lodge room in Aluva, on Monday. The deceased is Jomol Varghese, a native of Kumily in Idukki.

Police said Jomol, who was reportedly associated with the film field as a junior artist, had been staying at the same lodge near the government hospital earlier too.

On Sunday, she visited the hospital due to a sprained ankle before checking into the lodge. She informed the staff that she did not have money to pay immediately and provided a friend’s contact, who promised that the payment would be settled later.

The friend visited the lodge on Sunday night and knocked on her door but left assuming she was asleep. When repeated calls on Monday morning went unanswered, he alerted the lodge staff. Upon checking through a ventilation opening from the sunshade, staff found her hanging inside the room.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)