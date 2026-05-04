Kerala assembly polls: Vote counting today amid high security in three centres in Ernakulam district

KOCHI: The counting of votes of the assembly elections will be held at three centres in the district on Monday. The counting will begin at 8 am at Cusat in Kalamassery, UC College in Aluva, and MA College in Kothamangalam.
According to District Collector G Priyanka, the strongroom will be opened in the presence of candidates or their authorised representatives.
“Postal ballots will be counted first. Two rounds of postal ballots will be counted and then the votes in the EVMs will be counted. Initial indications will come out by 10 am. The counting will be led by the returning officers in the presence of observers and representatives of the candidates appointed by the Election Commission,” the collector said.
A total of 196 tables have been arranged to count EVM votes and 67 tables for postal votes. Each EVM table will have a micro-observer, counting supervisor, and a counting assistant. Each table for postal votes will have an assistant returning officer, micro-observer, counting supervisor, and two counting assistants.
There are two tables each to count votes through ETPBS (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Management System). The votes of service voters working in the military and paramilitary forces are counted through the ETPBS system.
1,113 officials deployed
A total of 1,113 officials have been appointed to count votes polled in the district. There are 238 micro-observers, counting supervisors, and counting assistants each to count the votes in voting machines. Of these, 20% of the officers are in reserve. Meanwhile, 399 officers have been assigned to count postal votes. Officers are assigned to each counting table by conducting three randomisations from a list of counting officers approved by the office of the chief electoral officer.
Traffic regulations
Kochi city police have arranged extensive security at the counting centre at CUSAT. A source with the city police said around 1,500 personnel—including three DCPs, 15 DySPs, and 40 inspectors—have been deployed across the city under the leadership of the city police commissioner.
Drone surveillance and CCTV monitoring are also in place at key locations to keep watch over post-result celebrations. As part of the arrangements, traffic restrictions will be enforced around the CUSAT area from 5 am until the completion of vote counting, the officer said.
Vehicles coming from NH 544 towards CUSAT should reach Vidya Nagar Junction, take a right turn to reach Kesari Junction, and proceed to their respective destinations. Entry from Hidayath Junction towards CUSAT will be completely blocked.
Vehicles from Hidayath Junction heading towards NH 544 via CUSAT must take the Pipeline Road to Kesari Junction, and then turn right towards Vidya Nagar Junction.
Vehicles arriving for the counting of votes polled in Kochi constituency should park at the Photonics parking area, while those for other constituencies should use the St Joseph School Ground.