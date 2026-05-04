Kerala assembly polls: Vote counting today amid high security in three centres in Ernakulam district

KOCHI: The counting of votes of the assembly elections will be held at three centres in the district on Monday. The counting will begin at 8 am at Cusat in Kalamassery, UC College in Aluva, and MA College in Kothamangalam.

According to District Collector G Priyanka, the strongroom will be opened in the presence of candidates or their authorised representatives.

“Postal ballots will be counted first. Two rounds of postal ballots will be counted and then the votes in the EVMs will be counted. Initial indications will come out by 10 am. The counting will be led by the returning officers in the presence of observers and representatives of the candidates appointed by the Election Commission,” the collector said.

A total of 196 tables have been arranged to count EVM votes and 67 tables for postal votes. Each EVM table will have a micro-observer, counting supervisor, and a counting assistant. Each table for postal votes will have an assistant returning officer, micro-observer, counting supervisor, and two counting assistants.

There are two tables each to count votes through ETPBS (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Management System). The votes of service voters working in the military and paramilitary forces are counted through the ETPBS system.