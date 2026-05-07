Dutch frigate to join Indian Navy for military exercise today

KOCHI: HNLMS De Ruyter, an air-defence and command frigate of the Royal Netherlands Navy, which called at Kochi port earlier this week, is expected to undertake a Passage Exercise with an Indian Navy vessel on its departure on Thursday.

Kochi was the first of the seven scheduled stops the frigate will make on its 160-day mission, Pacific Archer, to strengthen diplomatic and security ties with like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific region. The warship’s visit and the exercise come amid heightened tensions in adjacent waters.

Commander Rodger de Wit of the HNLMS De Ruyter said, “India and the Netherlands may be thousands of kilometres apart, but we sail through the same waters. The Indian Ocean connects us in trade, in security, and in our responsibility to protect the freedom of navigation on which the whole world depends. Our presence in Kochi is not just a courtesy call. It is a partnership in action, and we are proud to be part of it.”

Defence is a key pillar of the Dutch-Indian partnership, which is intensifying through the recent Letter of Intent on defence cooperation. Further, the Netherlands 2025–2029 Indo-Pacific strategy designates India as a structural cooperation partner.

Two years ago, another Dutch vessel had undertaken a similar journey across the Indo-Pacific region and had stopped at Mumbai to take part in a exercise with the Indian Navy.