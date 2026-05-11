Nine years on, sewage row at Kochi's Kent Mahal apartment complex persists

KOCHI: A long-standing sewage and solid waste dumping issue at Kent Mahal apartments in Brahmapuram continues to affect nearby villages, with residents alleging that little has changed despite official intervention dating back to 2018.

Residents of Vadavucode-Puthencruz grama panchayat say they have been fighting a “never-ending battle” against untreated sewage discharge and indiscriminate waste dumping from the apartment complex, located in Brahmapuram near Kakkanad.

Official documents from 2018 show that complaints submitted to the district collector had prompted an inquiry by the District Cleanliness Mission. A technical inspection found that the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kent Mahal was not functioning, leading to overflow and discharge of wastewater into surrounding areas.

The report also flagged the absence of proper solid waste management facilities, with plastic waste being dumped in nearby fields. Recommendations included installing higher-capacity STPs, ensuring scientific treatment and reuse of wastewater, and implementing waste segregation systems.

However, nearly nine years later, residents allege that the situation remains largely unchanged. According to them, wastewater continues to be discharged into nearby land and water channels, affecting several villages in the vicinity.

Efforts by residents to clean the waterbody flowing next to the apartment complex have yielded little result due to continued dumping. “We first raised complaints in 2017 after sewage from the apartment complex began entering nearby areas.