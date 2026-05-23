Kerala govt rules out eviction in Pariyathukavu on May 23

KOCHI: As tension over the eviction drive ordered by the Perumbavoor munsiff court builds at Pariyathukavu colony in Malayidamthuruthu, near Kizhakkambalam, the government has assured residents that it will stand with them.

Following talks with the affected Dalit families on Friday, Minister Roji M John said there will be no eviction action on Saturday, adding that the government will explore legal options to help them. Kunnathunad MLA V P Sajeendran, Ernakulam District Collector G Priyanka and Rural SP K S Sudarshan were also present.

The government has decided to approach the High Court. “If the court order is not in our favour, the government will rehabilitate them. We will not abandon the families. We will approach the court on Monday,” Roji said.

The matter stems from a 58-year-old dispute involving government land claimed by descendants of Malayidamthuruthu Kannoth Sankaran Nair. The Supreme Court issued the order to evict the occupants on the disputed 2.65 acres of land four years ago.

Among those affected are seven families belonging to the scheduled caste community who claim to have lived on the land for generations. Advocate commissioner Jayabal had attempted to execute the eviction order 14 times since September 2023, but was forced to return due to stiff resistance from residents.