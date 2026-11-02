Demand rises for Mathai Manjooran Road widening to ease Pachalam traffic congestion

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation public works standing committee has decided to seek the council’s opinion on widening the Mathai Manjooran (MM) Road, stretching from High Court to Pachalam, to ease traffic congestion in the region.

The MM Road has been designated as a one-way lane, allegedly because it is not wide enough to accommodate the kind of traffic expected on a two-lane stretch. As local residents and daily commuters demand a better transportation experience through the region, the corporation may explore the feasibility of widening the road.

Social activist Ashin C Shajan had filed a petition on the CMO Portal, seeking the widening of the road, which has now come up for consideration before the corporation standing committee.

“As of now, no proposal for widening MM Road has been included in the master plan,” public works standing committee chairperson Ashraf T K said. According to local residents, the 2.5 km stretch is among the busiest streets in the area, especially due to the presence of two schools, proximity to Lourde hospital and as the route leads to the High Court.

However, when road widening becomes a discussion, people grow worried about land acquisition. “On one side, the land is actually owned by the Railways. On the other side, there are many residential buildings. It is still a question whether widening is viable here considering the number of people who have to be rehabilitated,” a local resident said.