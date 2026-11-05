Kerala court rejects plea to cancel bail of juvenile in Cheranalloor crash case

KOCHI: An Ernakulam court on Thursday dismissed appeals seeking cancellation of bail granted to the 17-year-old accused in the fatal Cheranalloor crash, while questioning the police and prosecution over the investigation and alleged lapses in following juvenile justice procedures.

The Additional District and Sessions Court designated to try cases involving atrocities against women and children questioned the legal basis for registering an FIR against the child in conflict with law. Judge Kavitha Gangadharan observed that an FIR in such cases could be registered only for offences carrying a punishment of seven years or more.

The court also criticised the police for repeatedly altering the FIR and failing to follow the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. It questioned why the mandatory social background report had not been prepared.

The judge read out the relevant provisions of the Act to the investigating officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Manoj Kumar, and highlighted the safeguards provided to children in conflict with law.

Observing that police must follow the law despite external pressure, the court also questioned the prosecution for failing to seek the imposition of a fine while dismissing the appeals.

The court further criticised the investigating agency for filing the appeal against the bail order before the wrong court instead of approaching the designated court dealing with cases involving juveniles.