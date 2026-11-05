Pedestrian run over by private bus on Infopark road in Keralam

KOCHI: A 30-year-old woman died after a private bus hit her and ran her over near a fitness studio on the Kakkanad-Infopark Road on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Akshara A, a native of Thrissur who had been residing at Kakkanad.

Following the accident, the accused Binoy, the driver of the bus was arrested by the Infopark police.

According to the FIR registered by the Infopark police, the accident occurred around 8.20am after her way back from a fitness studio, close to Kuzhikkattumoola Junction.

Akshara was walking along the right side of the road when the bus, travelling from east to west, allegedly hit her and ran over her.

The vehicle, a Malayil service bus, was allegedly being driven at high speed and in a manner that endangered human life, according to tthe FIR.

Akshara suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital nearby.

However, she died around 11am.

The police have registered a case against Binoy, under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.