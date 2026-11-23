KOCHI: Every evening after college, Abhinav Sunil would set out on his motorcycle for a few hours of delivery work with Zepto.
A second-year B.Voc student in Industrial Instruments and Automation at MES College, Marampally, the 19-year-old would begin deliveries around 6pm and return home by 10.30pm.
It was his way of earning independently while pursuing his studies. But the routine he had built for himself came to an abrupt end on Saturday night when a tourist bus rammed into his motorcycle at Koonamthai in Edappally.
The news of the accident reached his family through an unexpected phone call. “It was a call from Abhinav’s mobile phone, but the voice on the other end was unfamiliar,” recalls Nissar, a neighbour.
Nissar’s son, who received the call, was told by a stranger that Abhinav had met with an accident and was critically injured.
The caller had apparently found the youngster’s phone at the accident spot and dialled the last number in its call history, which happened to be Nissar’s son’s.
Amid the sound of vehicles passing in the background, the stranger conveyed the news. Nissar’s son immediately rushed to the spot. Nissar, meanwhile, informed Abhinav’s father, Sunil, before heading there himself. By the time they reached, Abhinav had been shifted to a hospital.
Abhinav’s decision to take up delivery work was not prompted by financial difficulties at home. Rather, he wanted to earn on his own while continuing his education.
“He was not working because the family was facing financial difficulties. His father works in a workshop, while his mother is employed as a temporary teacher. He wanted to become independent.
He would go for deliveries after college and return home at night,” Nissar said.
A resident of Eloor East, Abhinav was the elder of the two sons of Sunil and Shanthi. His younger brother, Anugrah, is studying in Class IX. Though he had not been working with Zepto for long, delivery work had become part of his everyday schedule.
He used his own motorcycle, which the family had bought barely a year ago. According to an Eloor municipality official, Abhinav had started working as a part-time delivery executive recently.
The accident occurred around 9pm near Metro Pillar No 369 at Koonamthai. According to the FIR, Abhinav was riding his motorcycle when a tourist bus, allegedly being driven at excessive speed and in a rash and negligent manner, hit him from behind.
Eyewitnesses said the vehicle ran over him, leaving him trapped beneath the wheels. The bus was proceeding to Thiruvananthapuram and was empty at the time.
Abhinav sustained grievous injuries and was declared dead following the accident. The driver, identified as Praveen, was taken into custody by the Kalamassery police.
A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.