KOCHI: Every evening after college, Abhinav Sunil would set out on his motorcycle for a few hours of delivery work with Zepto.

A second-year B.Voc student in Industrial Instruments and Automation at MES College, Marampally, the 19-year-old would begin deliveries around 6pm and return home by 10.30pm.

It was his way of earning independently while pursuing his studies. But the routine he had built for himself came to an abrupt end on Saturday night when a tourist bus rammed into his motorcycle at Koonamthai in Edappally.

The news of the accident reached his family through an unexpected phone call. “It was a call from Abhinav’s mobile phone, but the voice on the other end was unfamiliar,” recalls Nissar, a neighbour.

Nissar’s son, who received the call, was told by a stranger that Abhinav had met with an accident and was critically injured.

The caller had apparently found the youngster’s phone at the accident spot and dialled the last number in its call history, which happened to be Nissar’s son’s.

Amid the sound of vehicles passing in the background, the stranger conveyed the news. Nissar’s son immediately rushed to the spot. Nissar, meanwhile, informed Abhinav’s father, Sunil, before heading there himself. By the time they reached, Abhinav had been shifted to a hospital.

Abhinav’s decision to take up delivery work was not prompted by financial difficulties at home. Rather, he wanted to earn on his own while continuing his education.