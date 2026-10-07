Kalamassery gangrape: Survivor was forced to consume beer & drugs, says husband

KOCHI: The woman who was allegedly gangraped after being lured to a lodge in Edappally on the promise of a spa job was subjected to brutal assault for a night and the following day, with police continuing efforts to identify and arrest all those involved in the case.

According to the husband, a taxi driver, the woman is undergoing treatment and remains traumatised. She is reportedly unable to recognise people properly.

“By the time she returned home, she couldn’t even stand,” he told reporters.

He said she was forced to consume beer and narcotic substances at the lodge. “The drugs were administered through ice cream and she was also forced to drink beer. When she attempted to escape by locking herself inside a bathroom, the accused allegedly broke open the door. She subsequently lost consciousness,” he added.

The woman managed to flee reportedly after threatening to harm herself, as she broke a beer bottle and prepared to cut her wrist if she was not allowed to leave.

She was then given her phone and she escaped from the premises.

Police had on Monday arrested two persons — Sreeraj, 30, of Alappuzha, and Jith Martin, 27, of Thrikkakara.