Kochi startup EyeROV delivers India’s first military-grade ROV to Indian Navy

KOCHI: In a country-first milestone, Kochi-based marine robotics and AI deep-tech startup EyeROV has developed and delivered two EyeROV TROUT military-grade underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) systems for the Indian Navy, ramping up India’s efforts to build indigenous capability in advanced underwater robotic technology.

TROUT, the first military-grade ROV built in India, has been designed, developed, manufactured and qualified to military standards for naval operations.

The delivery forms part of the Indian Navy's order for five EyeROV TROUT systems and marks the transition of the platform from an indigenous defence innovation, developed through the iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) ecosystem.

EyeROV TROUT is a rugged, mission-ready underwater robotic platform designed for mission-critical naval and subsea operations, including underwater inspection, surveillance & reconnaissance, search & recovery, detection, and robotic intervention.

Describing delivery of TROUT systems to the Indian Navy as a milestone in EyeROV’s journey, Johns T. Mathai, CEO and Co-Founder, EyeROV, said: “What started as an ambitious indigenous engineering programme has now matured into a mission-ready underwater robotic platform for the Indian Navy. We are proud that technology built in India can contribute to the safety and security of the nation. It strongly validates India’s ability to develop advanced marine robotic technologies domestically.”

EyeROV TROUT was developed under the iDEX DISC 7 SPRINT Challenge, an initiative for development of strategically important indigenous technologies for the Indian Armed Forces. The programme involved the design and integration of a complete underwater robotic ecosystem supported by the nodal agency Indian Navy.

Kannappa Palaniappan P, CTO & Co-Founder, EyeROV, said, “Developing a military-grade underwater robotic system requires mechanical engineering, electronics, embedded systems, software, navigation, sensing, communication and robotic control to perform reliably as one integrated platform. TROUTs deployment with the Indian Navy is an important validation of the technology and of our indigenous engineering capabilities.”