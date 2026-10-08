Woman among two arrested in Kalamassery gangrape case

KOCHI: Two more persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a woman at a private lodge in Edappally, taking the number of arrests to four.

The Kalamassery police arrested Sanjay V S, 21, of Thrissur, and Sharanya Shashi, 30, of Alappuzha, from Wayanad around 10pm on Tuesday.

According to the police, the duo had been moving between different places in Kottayam, Kozhikode and Wayanad following the incident. Sharanya is suspected to have played a key role in the alleged crime. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar IPS.

The case pertains to the alleged gangrape of a married woman after she was lured to a lodge in Edappally on October 2 on the promise of arranging a job at a spa.

According to police, she was given beer and narcotic substances before being subjected to repeated sexual abuse.