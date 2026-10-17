Nedumbassery accident: Court reserves order on bail pleas

KOCHI: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-I in Angamaly has reserved its order for Saturday on the bail applications filed by the accused in the Nedumbassery accident that killed three youngsters. Meanwhile, the family of one of the deceased, Gopika, has filed a petition seeking to be made a party to the bail proceedings.

Opposing bail, the prosecution argued that there was prima facie evidence against the accused and that the investigation was at a crucial stage. It said tests of the accused’s urine and blood had confirmed alcohol consumption. The vehicle’s event data recorder (EDR) has been sent for examination, which is expected to provide details about the impact of the crash.

The prosecution argued that although the accused was 19 years old, Suhail Sajeev was aware of the nature and consequences of his actions. The second, third and fourth accused allegedly knew that Suhail was intoxicated but failed to prevent him from driving the car. The prosecution also submitted that the investigation could not be completed with just two days of police custody.

However, the defence alleged that the accused had been framed as part of a conspiracy and questioned the credibility of Priyad, whose statement forms part of the case. It questioned how Priyad came into the picture and whether there was evidence to establish that he had witnessed the incident to give an initial statement. The defence contended that the police had not yet investigated how the deceased reached the accident spot or examined even their other details.

It also argued that there were no eyewitness statements confirming the actual accident and that the circumstances leading to the incident remained unclear.