P&T apartment complex: Amicus curiae for urgent rehabilitation of residents

KOCHI: The amicus curiae has filed a report before the Kerala High Court calling for urgent rehabilitation of residents of P&T apartment complex in Mundamveli in decent and habitable accommodation.

The report said there is serious concern regarding unhygienic conditions due by seepage of waste water from bathrooms and the overflowing septic tank, which may lead to serious illness among residents. The amicus curiae requested the court to direct a committee to conduct a study with the assistance of a panel of approved experts, regarding the structural stability of the building and its future usability.

It also pointed to the building’s lack of mandatory clearance from a passing high-tension power line, with residents raising concern regarding safety during rain, wind, thunderstorms or accidental contact.

The amicus curiae, during his inspection, found rainwater seeping into the flats through joints between the structural components and waste water from bathrooms and kitchens on the upper floors seeping into apartments below.

Water stains, along with white precipitate, were noticed in bathrooms, kitchens and bedrooms of apartments on the first and second floors, and in a few units on the third floor that had apartments situated above. Water appears to be passing through the gaps between the tiles laid in the bathrooms and may also be seeping through the cracks in the concrete, the report said.

The amicus curiae noticed several leaks in the septic tank from which water was overflowing. The waste water and alleged inadequacy of the sewage treatment plant can cause serious health hazards owing to the unhygienic environment, the report added.

Residents complained about poor plastering work. The report suggested that this can only be ascertained by experts. Due to the constant presence of water, the steel structures and duct sheets are getting corroded. Rust has formed in many areas causing serious apprehension among residents regarding the structural stability of the apartments, it said.

Residents raised the issue of the absence of a lift causing hardships, especially to the seriously ill.