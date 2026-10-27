Nedumbassery crash: Voice message leaked

KOCHI: A WhatsApp voice message allegedly sent by Joel, the third accused in the Nedumbassery Mini Cooper crash that killed three youths, has emerged as a key piece of evidence in the case. The investigating team informed the Ernakulam District Sessions Court on Monday, while opposing the bail pleas of the accused, that Joel had sent a 1.43-minute voice message to a friend at 9.25 am on October 11, the day of the accident.

In the recording, Joel allegedly says that Suhail Sajeev had consumed alcohol and was driving the car at a very high speed when it rammed a scooter carrying three people. He says the three victims, including two women, died at the spot.

Joel also says that another accused, Ninav, asked him and Ameer to leave the scene after the collision. The duo later returned to the spot in their Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, according to the investigation.

The message further alleges that Suhail told bystanders that his father would handle the matter, following which the crowd assaulted him and Ninav before police arrived.