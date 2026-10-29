Nedumbassery crash: Ernakulam Sessions court denies bail to all four accused

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Sessions Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail pleas of four 19-year-olds arrested in connection with the death of three youths in a car-scooter collision at Nedumbassery, citing the gravity of the allegations and prima facie evidence of abetment.
Additional Sessions Judge-II, Syamlal S R, dismissed the applications filed by Suhail Sajeev, Ninav, Joyal S Anto and Ameen Shah, observing that the investigation was at a preliminary stage and further custodial interrogation was necessary.
According to the prosecution, the accused consumed liquor at bars before the accident in the early hours of October 11. The car allegedly driven by Suhail rammed into a scooter carrying Eyaz, Devika and Gopika on the Nedumbassery Airport-Athani road, killing all three.
The court held that the materials collected during the investigation prima facie indicated that he had driven in a highly intoxicated state and at excessive speed.
The prosecution alleged that the three co-passengers instigated Suhail to overspeed and failed to prevent him from driving despite knowing that he was under the influence of alcohol. The court said their alleged conduct, including travelling with him and recording a video of the car being driven at 160 kmph, prima facie supported the charge of abetment.
Rejecting the bail pleas, the court said releasing the accused at this stage could adversely affect the investigation. It also rejected the argument that Section 105 of the BNS had been improperly invoked, holding that its applicability must be assessed based on the evidence collected during the investigation.