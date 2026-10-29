Nedumbassery crash: Ernakulam Sessions court denies bail to all four accused

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Sessions Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail pleas of four 19-year-olds arrested in connection with the death of three youths in a car-scooter collision at Nedumbassery, citing the gravity of the allegations and prima facie evidence of abetment.

Additional Sessions Judge-II, Syamlal S R, dismissed the applications filed by Suhail Sajeev, Ninav, Joyal S Anto and Ameen Shah, observing that the investigation was at a preliminary stage and further custodial interrogation was necessary.

According to the prosecution, the accused consumed liquor at bars before the accident in the early hours of October 11. The car allegedly driven by Suhail rammed into a scooter carrying Eyaz, Devika and Gopika on the Nedumbassery Airport-Athani road, killing all three.