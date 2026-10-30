Kochi gets first woman Police Commissioner

KOCHI: R Nishanthini, a 2008-batch IPS officer of the Kerala cadre, has become the first woman police commissioner to head the Kochi City Police, taking charge amid several challenges facing the force.

An engineering graduate who chose an unconventional career path by qualifying for the Civil Services Examination, Nishanthini has spent nearly two decades in the Indian Police Service.

Over the years, she has handled responsibilities across district-level policing, intelligence and senior supervisory positions, including Inspector General of Police, South Zone, and IG, Intelligence. Before this historic appointment, she was serving as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), South Zone.

For Nishanthini, the assignment is also about continuing the initiatives already underway. "Kochi is a place I am familiar with. The government is implementing several initiatives, and Operation Toofan is one of the major campaigns. I intend to ensure continuity in these efforts and take strong action against the use and sale of narcotic substances in the city," she said.

While she insists that gender does not determine how an IPS officer discharges her responsibilities, Nishanthini recognises that being the first woman Commissioner could carry a distinct significance for sections of the public.

“I do not see any difference between men and women in policing and will perform my duties like my male counterparts," she said.