Woman identified in Palarivattom Onam pookalam vandalism case

KOCHI: The 22-year-old woman who was seen in a video allegedly kicking apart an Onam pookalam at Palarivattom, visuals of which went viral on social media, has been identified by the police. The woman, a law student, was served a police notice and let off on Tuesday.

The woman has reportedly told the police that the incident was not intentional.

According to the police, she had gone to the area with her mother to get photocopies and had entered two establishments in search of a photocopy facility. The second establishment was in the building in front of which the pookalam had been arranged.

In an apology video circulating on social media, she said she was unable to get the work done and was frustrated. She also said that ongoing Metro-related works in the area had made it difficult to walk through the stretch, forcing her to approach the spot where the pookalam was placed. She claimed that she accidentally stepped on or hit the floral decoration while passing by and that she did not intend to damage it.