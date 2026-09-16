Ropeway link to Kochi airport pitched as an alternative to metro extension

KOCHI: Seeking an alternative approach to airport connectivity under Kochi Metro Phase 3, a consortium of 30-35 residents of Kariyad has submitted a proposal to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, seeking a technical, financial and operational feasibility study of an urban ropeway to Kochi airport, managed by the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL).

The proposal neither opposes the metro project nor its extension towards Angamaly. Instead, it suggests that the objective of connecting the airport be separated from the question of extending the metro into the terminal.

Cultural facilitator and consortium member Manoj K Varghese said if the metro station is located near the Taj Hotel or airport roundabout, a ropeway could provide direct access to the terminals. “The proposed Athani-airport stretch is around 4 km. If a ropeway can provide the same connectivity at substantially lower capital and operating costs with lower energy consumption, the option should be evaluated before committing to the metro extension,” he said. As example, the consortium cited the Varanasi urban ropeway, where a 4-km project is estimated at about `600 crore, including 15 years of operational costs, while metro construction alone can cost around Rs 350 crore per km.

The proposal also points to the airport’s solar-generation capacity as an opportunity to operate the connector with a lower energy footprint. It also cites urban ropeway systems in Bolivia and Mexico to argue that the technology is already being used for large-scale public transport.

“The concept proposes reducing the metro extension from the approximately 18.09-km configuration under consideration to around 10 km while retaining airport connectivity.