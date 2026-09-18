Palakkad native found dead in car at Kochi apartment; CCTV shows her entering another vehicle

KOCHI: The mystery surrounding the death of 45-year-old Anila Thomas, whose body was found inside a parked car in Aluva on Thursday, deepened on Friday with police recovering CCTV footage of her entering another resident’s car. The postmortem conducted on Friday found no signs of assault, with police saying they have so far found no evidence of foul play.

The footage shows Anila walking towards the car and getting inside. The vehicle belonged to another resident of the apartment complex and was usually left unlocked. Police are yet to determine why she entered the car.

“It is strange that she entered the car. We do not know why she chose that vehicle. It was usually unlocked,” a police officer said.

Anila had been staying alone at the apartment complex for the past three months. Police have recorded the statements of residents and collected details from her relatives as part of the investigation. She was a native of Palakkad.

The postmortem revealed that Anila was suffering from several serious health conditions. Her heart was extremely weak and had blocked valves, while her liver had also suffered damage, police said.

“She had been battling severe medical conditions that had affected her internal organs. There were no signs of assault. At present, we have found nothing to suggest foul play. However, the toxicology examination of the internal organs is awaited and could provide further information,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the investigation is continuing and all possible angles are being examined. The toxicology report is expected in the coming days.