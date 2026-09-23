Drug calls drop in Perumbavoor; crime probe gets more attention

KOCHI: The phone at Perumbavoor police station would ring with a familiar refrain: “There are people using drugs here.” One call would point officers to a street, another to a market corner, and another to a residential pocket. With every complaint came a response, a police vehicle, a verification and, often, another call waiting to be attended to.

Cut to the present. Such calls have declined considerably, giving the police more time to focus on crime investigation, administrative work and other policing duties, officials said.

According to Perumbavoor ASP Hardik Meena, the change is linked to increased police presence and the intensified enforcement under Operation Toofan, which has also affected the availability and price of drugs.

“The price was Rs 600 to Rs 900 three months ago. After Operation Toofan, with increased patrolling and enforcement, the price went up to Rs 1,500. During the floods in Assam, it went up to Rs 3,000-3,500. Now, because of Operation Toofan, the price is around Rs 1,700 to Rs 2,000. There has been a huge increase in price,” Meena said.

He said both the supply and demand for drugs had reduced. The change has also been reflected in the nature and frequency of calls reaching the station.The deployment of a new 25-member police platoon has further strengthened the police presence, particularly in the market area, which was earlier considered a hub for drug-related activity.

“Because of the new platoon at Perumbavoor, they have 24 hours of duty. In the market area, two persons are always permanently stationed for surveillance. Along with them, four more personnel are deployed during peak hours, from 8 am to 8 pm,” Hardik said.

The increased deployment has also allowed station personnel to devote more attention to serious cases.