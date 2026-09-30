Toofan arrests: Concerns over post-bail drug chains

KOCHI: As Operation Toofan enters its second phase, residents in Ernakulam’s drug hotspots want police to answer a crucial question: what happens to the drug supply chain after street-level sellers are arrested and released on bail? Residents and traders in Perumbavoor, Aluva, Kalamassery and the Ambalamugal-Karimugal belt said local support for accused persons, repeat involvement and the alleged replacement of arrested sellers are issues that warrant investigation.

“Many migrant workers arrested for drug offences are bailed out by local persons. We have seen instances where a person was released and continued with the same activity. Police should find out who is supporting such persons and whether they are returning to the same network,” said P K Basheer, a senior citizen and resident of Perumbavoor.

People also want police to compare cases across station limits, saying separate arrests could be connected through common suppliers, associates, or alleged replacement sellers.

“One person is arrested and another appears in his place. This is happening in Aluva, Perumbavoor and other areas. If the police want to break the network, they have to identify who supplies the drugs and who helps the sellers continue after they are released,” said Thomas Antony, a resident of Aluva.