Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata man arrested for harassing 32-year-old woman in metro train

The incident took place on Monday evening when the accused boarded a Garia-bound train from Belgachia station and sat beside the complainant, who was travelling with her husband.

Published: 03rd December 2019 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Metro

Representational image (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A man was arrested for allegedly harassing a 32-year-old woman and passing lewd comments in a metro train here, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the accused boarded a Garia-bound train from Belgachia station and sat beside the complainant, who was travelling with her husband, he said.

"Soon after taking a seat, specified for women travellers, beside the complainant, the accused tried to strike up a conversation with her. Simultaneously, he started pushing her and passing lewd comments. He also took photographs of the woman using his mobile phone and asked her to be his friend," the officer said.

The couple screamed for help following which other passengers nabbed the accused and took him to the station master when the train stopped at Central Station, the senior officer said.

"Officers from Bowbazar Police Station rushed to the metro station after getting a call from metro rail authorities and took the accused to the police station before arresting him," he said.

The mobile phone which was used to take photographs of the complainant was also seized.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata Metro Sexual Harassment
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp