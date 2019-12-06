Home Cities Kolkata

Onion wholesale price eases in Kolkata, hovers around Rs 4,500 per bag of 40 kgs

Published: 06th December 2019 11:56 PM

For representational purposes (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Onion prices in one of the wholesale markets in the city eased to Rs 4,500 per bag of 40 kgs on Friday after state government expedited its vigilance, as per market sources.

"Today, the wholesale price of good quality onions was at Rs 4,500 per bag and it was Rs 4,700 on Thursday. Price had touched Rs 5000 per bag a few days back," a source in the Posta market said.

The retail price of onions, which had touched Rs 140- 150 a kg in some of the retail markets, may see some correction, market sources said.

In a bid to improve the supply of the staple, the state government has placed an order of 800 tonnes of imported onions in this month.

Comments

