Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji marries Bangladeshi actress Mithila

By IANS

KOLKATA: Noted film director Srijit Mukherji tied the knot with Bangladeshi actress-model-development worker Rafiath Rashid Mithila at a simple ceremony here on Friday.

A small group of Bengali film personalities like Rudraneel Ghosh and Jisshu Sengupta, and poet Srijato were present at the function held at Srijit's south Kolkata flat. He posted a picture on Instagram, captioning it 'Shoi', meaning a 'friend'.

Mithila wore a red jamdani saree, while Srijit was dressed in a black kurta and a red Nehru jacket.

The couple had been courting for quite some time and the buzz about their impending marriage was being heard for months.

Mithila, currently the head of Early Childhood Development Programme at the BRAC International, had married Bangladeshi musician Tahsan Rahman Khan in 2006. The couple got divorced in 2017. They have a daughter.