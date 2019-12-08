Prioritising women safety in city, Kolkata Police arrests 13 eve-teasers in night long raids

By IANS

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police have arrested 13 eve-teasers during night long raids from different parts of the city, an officer said here on Saturday.

An all-women patrolling team and personnel from the anti-rowdy squad of the Detective Department took part in the joint drive from Friday night to early hours of Saturday with special focus on some areas under the jurisdiction of Netaji Nagar police station, said Joint Commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

The special drive was targeted against eve-teaser, trouble mongers and unruly motorcycle riders.

"A total of 51 motorcycles were seized and around 60 persons were detained and 13 eve-teasers arrested during the raid," Sharma said.

Such drives will continue in days to come with regular shifting of focus areas, he added.