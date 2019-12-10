Home Cities Kolkata

Not my fault if the government moves at snail's pace: Bengal Governor on pending bills

Jagdeep Dhankhar asserted that he will work according to the Constitution and he cannot be blamed for the delay in giving his assent to the bills.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar gestures to media persons outside State Assembly during his visit in Kolkata Thursday Dec. 5 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The relation between the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the TMC government in the state hit a new low on Tuesday as he ridiculed it for working at 'snail's pace' and not answering his queries on pending bills on time.

"I will work as per the Constitution of the country. It is not my fault if the government moves at snail's pace in answering the queries. By blaming me they can't evade their responsibility," Dhankhar told reporters.

The discontent in the TMC over West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly "withholding" his nod to several bills echoed in the Assembly on Tuesday with the party MLAs staging a protest.

The TMC lawmakers slammed Dhankhar over the delay in clearing the bills and demanded his removal.

Speaker Biman Banerjee had last week adjourned the House for two days as bills slated to be placed in it were yet to get his nod.

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the TMC government over a number of issues since assuming charge as the governor.

