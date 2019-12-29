Home Cities Kolkata

Calcutta High Court stays deportation of Rohingya couple

In their 64-page petition, the couple pleaded they be sent to Rohingya refugees settlements as they have completed their prison term.

Published: 29th December 2019 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court has restrained the central and West Bengal governments from deporting a Rohingya couple, in "the spirit of humanity" till the disposal of a writ petition filed by the duo.

A bench headed by Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya gave the order on December 18 on a writ petition in which Abdur Sukur alias Adi Sukur and his wife Anowara Begam pleaded they shouldn't be sent back to Myanmar "to face persecution" having already sought refugee status with the UNHCR in New Delhi.

The couple, arrested in 2017 from 24 Parganas North district's Basirhat after they entered India through Bangladesh and were on their way to Delhi for a UNHCR hearing, have served out their sentence but are still lodged in Dum Dum jail.

The court, in its order, asked the state government to "uphold the spirit of humanity" by making available the basic amenities to the couple so that they would live with dignity till the petition was finally decided.

Justice Bhattacharya gave time till January 10 to the state and Central governments to file their affidavit-in-opposition,, and fixed January 17 as deadline for the petitioners to furnish their replies.

January 20 will be the next date of hearing.

In their 64-page petition, the couple pleaded they be sent to Rohingya refugees settlements as they have completed their prison term.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Calcutta High Court Citizenship act Rohingya
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp