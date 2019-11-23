Home Cities Kolkata

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to address special assembly session on November 26

Uncertainty over Dhakhar's participation arose after assembly sources indicated on Thursday that the state government was yet to take a call on inviting the governor.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to address the two-day special session of the assembly to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution, ending uncertainty over his participation at the event.

Dhankhar will deliver his address on November 26, the first day of the special session, a Raj Bhavan release said on Friday evening.

Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee had sent a communication to the governor to this effect on Friday, it said.

The governor has accepted the invitation and said he will address the assembly at 5.40 pm, the release said.

The speaker invited Dhankhar to address the special session, "as it is the wish of all who are part of the West Bengal Legislative Council", Biman Banerjee was quoted as saying in the release.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be present at the special session of the assembly.

Uncertainty over Dhakhar's participation arose after assembly sources indicated on Thursday that the state government was yet to take a call on inviting the governor.

"Nothing has been finalised. From tomorrow onwards, we would start sending the invitation letters," the sources had said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Constitution Day celebration is also scheduled at Raj Bhavan on November 26, and Mamata Banerjee has been invited for the programme.

Dhankhar, who took oath as the governor on July 30, has been locked in a war of words with the state government over a host of issues -- ranging from seating arrangement at the Durga Puja carnival to his unscheduled visit to Singur.

