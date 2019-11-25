Sex racket busted in Kolkata, four arrested

By IANS

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police have busted a sex racket being operated from a south Kolkata apartment in the ruse of running a boutique and arrested four persons.

According to the police, the sex racket thrived on the ground floor of a multi-storied building in Naskarhat Roypara locality under the Kasba police station.

The owner had told the locals that he was running a boutique business on the ground floor of the building.

But the locals got suspicious on seeing a large number of fresh faces -- both men and women -- getting in and coming out of the building every day.

On Saturday afternoon, the locals forcibly entered the flat and found men and women in compromising positions.

After the locals alerted the Kasba police station, the police came and arrested four persons, including the owner. Six women were being grilled.