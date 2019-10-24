Home Cities Kolkata

Wrongly jailed for 10 years, Bengal man now picks up pieces of life after freedom

"I saw Kolkata change — right from well-illuminated roads by mercury lights to huge hoardings displaying CM Mamata Banerjee’s photos and her government’s projects," said Chattopadhyay.

Published: 24th October 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Ten years behind bars and found not guilty. Prasun Chattopadhyay, one of Bengal’s first three accused who were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, had walked out of Dum Dum jail with his honour intact after the Kolkata High Court acquitted him of all the grave charges slapped by the erstwhile Left Front government.

Chattopadhyay, who was sentenced with life imprisonment by a lower court, noticed Kolkata’s massive changes from the Left Front regime to the present era of the Trinamool Congress. "While returning home along the EM Bypass, I saw the City of Joy change — right from well-illuminated roads by mercury lights to huge hoardings displaying CM Mamata Banerjee’s photos and her government’s projects," said Chattopadhyay, sitting in his study room at Garia in south Kolkata, from where he was arrested on October 5, 2009. 

Chattopadhyay claimed he felt the rise of saffron camp in Bengal on his way to a Midnapore court from a Purulia Jail. “I had to travel for more than a 200 km stretch. I spotted numerous Hanuman temples coming up on both sides of the road in the Junglemahal. After I spoke with my jail inmates, who were from remote pockets, I became sure that the Trinamool was going to suffer a massive setback in the region.’’

The decade has gone by not only snatched Chattopadhyay’s freedom but also took his dream away. “A few months before being arrested, I met a teacher. We were trying to know each other before we could tie the knot. Later, I heard she left Kolkata and got married,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Freedom wrongfully jailed acquittal
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp