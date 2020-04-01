STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two coronavirus patients die in West Bengal taking death count in state to six

A 57-year-old man, who was admitted to a private hospital in Golabari area of Howrah district two days ago, died on Tuesday night and another man died in a hospital in Belghoria.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two persons infected with coronavirus have died in West Bengal, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to six, a health department official said on Wednesday.

He said that a 57-year-old man, who was admitted to a private hospital in Golabari area of Howrah district two days ago, died on Tuesday night. "We are trying to find out the travel history of the deceased and whether he had come in contact with any person infected with coronavirus," the official said.

Another 57-year-old man died in a hospital in Belghoria in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday morning, he said.

The second person had no history of travelling abroad or to any other state in India, the official said. "The man was diabetic for the last 20 years and was hospitalised since March 23 with kidney ailments. He tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday night," he said.

The official said that family members of both the deceased have been placed under quarantine. Two men from Sheoraphuli in Hooghly district and another man from Egra in Purba Medinipur district tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 34, he added.

