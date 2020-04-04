Lockdown: Students stuck in Presidency's Hindu hostel help raise fund for wage earners

By PTI

KOLKATA: A group of students, stuck in Presidency University's Hindu hostel due to the ongoing lockdown, are taking part in an initiative of the students' union of the institute to help daily wage earners.

Around 10 students are now in the Hindu Hostel for men in north Kolkata, while there is no border in the women's unit in Salt Lake, a varsity official said, adding that they are all okay.

"The few boarders, who are stuck in the two wards of the men's hostel, are facing hardship due to closure of the canteens within the university campus. But still, they have come forward to raise fund as a part of the Presidency Students' Union initiative, urging people to contribute," Debnil Paul, a border of the Hindu hostel, who is currently residing at his home, told PTI.

He said the fund is being raised for the canteen and hostel staff, employees of private security agency and hawkers in the neighbourhood of the College Street area where the Presidency University is located.

The fund will be distributed among these poor people, the student said.

The 10 students are regularly in touch with their friends over the phone and social media and coordinating with others in raising the fund.

Atish Sinha, one of the ten boarders said, they are thankful to their friends of the Presidency University or other institutes, who are having PG (paying guest) accommodation, and some of the small hotels for getting food amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

"They (friends having PG accommodation) are ensuring that we get meals every day," the UG student from Midnapore district said.

Meanwhile, 200 bottles of hand sanitiser, made by Presidency Students' Union under the supervision of chemistry researchers and professors, remain undistributed due to the lockdown, a student union leader Shubhajit Sarkar said.

"We will distribute these bottles among the underprivileged people once the lockdown is lifted, he said.