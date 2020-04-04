STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Lockdown: Students stuck in Presidency's Hindu hostel help raise fund for wage earners

The 10 students are regularly in touch with their friends over the phone and social media and coordinating with others in raising the fund.

Published: 04th April 2020 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Presidency University in Kolkata.

Presidency University in Kolkata. | (Image | Facebook)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A group of students, stuck in Presidency University's Hindu hostel due to the ongoing lockdown, are taking part in an initiative of the students' union of the institute to help daily wage earners.

Around 10 students are now in the Hindu Hostel for men in north Kolkata, while there is no border in the women's unit in Salt Lake, a varsity official said, adding that they are all okay.

"The few boarders, who are stuck in the two wards of the men's hostel, are facing hardship due to closure of the canteens within the university campus. But still, they have come forward to raise fund as a part of the Presidency Students' Union initiative, urging people to contribute," Debnil Paul, a border of the Hindu hostel, who is currently residing at his home, told PTI.

He said the fund is being raised for the canteen and hostel staff, employees of private security agency and hawkers in the neighbourhood of the College Street area where the Presidency University is located.

The fund will be distributed among these poor people, the student said.

The 10 students are regularly in touch with their friends over the phone and social media and coordinating with others in raising the fund.

Atish Sinha, one of the ten boarders said, they are thankful to their friends of the Presidency University or other institutes, who are having PG (paying guest) accommodation, and some of the small hotels for getting food amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

"They (friends having PG accommodation) are ensuring that we get meals every day," the UG student from Midnapore district said.

Meanwhile, 200 bottles of hand sanitiser, made by Presidency Students' Union under the supervision of chemistry researchers and professors, remain undistributed due to the lockdown, a student union leader Shubhajit Sarkar said.

"We will distribute these bottles among the underprivileged people once the lockdown is lifted, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown Presidency University Hindu hostel
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp