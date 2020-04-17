More than 900 people arrested for violating COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Kolkata

By PTI

KOLKATA: Several incidents of lockdown violation was reported from various parts of the city on Thursday and more than 900 people were arrested in the state capital alone for not obeying the shutdown restrictions.

Although major parts of the state wore a deserted look, people in some parts of the city were seen jostling with each other in markets to buy essential commodities, disregarding social distancing norms.

In various parts of the city such as Sovabazar and Maniktala people were seen standing outside shops in close proximity in violation of the social distancing norms, ignoring repeated pleas by official not to do so.

Many people were either arrested or detained by the police for not obeying the lockdown restrictions.

At some places, the wrongdoers were given punishments such as to do squats and frog jumps, before they were let to go.

A total of 912 people have been arrested in the city alone in 24 hours since Wednesday evening for defying the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19, a senior police officer said here.

More than 83 vehicles were also seized.

The arrests were made by the Kolkata Police during checking at barricades at roads and patrolling across the metropolis, the police officer said.

Requesting people to strictly adhere to the lockdown order, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma had earlier directed officers to take strong legal action against those found violating the norms.

The Kolkata police in several parts of the city used drones for surveillance against lockdown violations.

Police personnel were seen using the public address system to urge people to remain indoors and to not panic as the government would ensure egular supply of grocery, LPG cylinders, and food grains.

West Bengal has so far reported 188 coronavirus positive cases, including ten deaths.