STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata corporation seeks Mayor's approval to terminate 'absent' medical officers

There are 144 wards in the KMC and each ward has a clinic which is supposed to be attended by a doctor and paramedic staff.

Published: 26th April 2020 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors And Nurses seen working with Personal Protective Equipment PPE.

Doctors And Nurses seen working with Personal Protective Equipment PPE. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is contemplating termination of services of medical officers who have not been turning up for duty at clinics run by the civic body during the COVID-19 crisis, a KMC official said on Sunday.

The chief municipal health officer (CMHO) of the KMC has written to Mayor Firhad Hakim, seeking approval for terminating the services of medical officers who have not been turning up for duty though the department had made arrangements for their travel or accomodation in the city.

Deputy mayor Atin Ghosh said that around 30 per cent of medical officers and paramedics are not turning up for duty at the KMC-run clinics.

There are 144 wards in the KMC and each ward has a clinic which is supposed to be attended by a doctor and paramedic staff.

FOLLOW CORONAVIURS LIVE UPDATES HERE

On April 21, Ghosh had proposed to the Mayor to issue a "stern warning" to "such category of staff who have not risen to the occasion and have not undertaken duties in such times of emergency" and also suggested withholding of salaries of such staff for their respective period of absence.

However, since the medical officers continued to remain absent from duty, the CMHO sought approval from the Mayor for terminating the services of the errant doctors, in a letter written to him on April 25.

"A section of category A medical officers in service under the health department, KMC, have not undertaken their regular service, in spite of the health department being earmarked as an essential department, during the time of lockdown due to COVID-19." the letter said.

The CMHO's letter claimed that conveyance facilities to such staff had been arranged in view of the difficulties in commuting during the lockdown.

Arrangements were also made to provide hotel accomodation in the city to those who reside in far-off places.

Despite such steps, a section of the medical officers "have kept themselves away from regular service during this period of great stress, thereby causing great difficulty to the health department in maintaining continuity of public health service, despite its sincere effort to maintain the same," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata COVID 19 coronavirus doctors
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp