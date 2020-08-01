STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nabanna to remain closed on Monday, Tuesday for sanitisation after cop tests COVID-19 positive

The SI was posted at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on the 14th floor and tested positive on Thursday, an official said.

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal's state secretariat 'Nabanna' will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for a sanitisation drive, after a sub-inspector posted there tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

The secretariat, located in adjoining Howrah district, will undergo an "intense cleaning and sanitisation process" on these two days, the official said.

"All officers and staff of 'Nabanna' will work from home on Monday and Tuesday," he said.

The official added that the SI's wife also tested positive for coronavirus and both of them have been admitted to a hospital in Rajarhat area.

The secretariat building is regularly sanitised as part of protocol, ever since the son of a senior state government official tested positive for coronavirus in March, the official said.

Though 'Nabanna' functions with 50 per cent workforce on alternate days, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attends office everyday, barring notified holidays and total lockdown days.

